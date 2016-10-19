Delhi High Court reject Arvind Kejriwal’s petition to suspend defamation case by Arun Jaitley
New Delhi, October 19: The Delhi High Court has rejected Arvind Kejriwal’s petition to suspend defamation case by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
The court said that Kejriwal’s plea is devoid of merit.
The high court had reserved its verdict on July 25 on Kejriwal’s plea challenging the trial court’s May 19 order by which it had turned down the Delhi Chief Minister’s request to adjourn hearing on a criminal defamation case before it, till the high court decided a related civil suit.
As per Kejriwal’s plea, there are two casesone civil and the other criminalfiled against AAP leaders on the same allegations and the trial court should have stayed the proceedings in the matter, but it had declined the matter.
