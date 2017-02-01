Delhi High Court reserves order on Islamic preacher Zakir Naik’s plea challenging ban on IRF

New Delhi, Feb. 1: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its order on a plea filed by controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik challenging the ban imposed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on his NGO, the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF).

MHA on November 17 had issued a notification banning IRF under provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The Home Ministry showed confidential documents to the court on the basis of which decision was taken.

IRF’s legal counsel told the court that the MHA’s notification mentioned “chargesheet” against IRF members even though no chargesheet had been filed.

“MHA passed order on basis of falsehood,” he said.

However, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said that any information obtained after the notification passed could not be looked into as the basis for ban.

On November 15, the Centre had banned the IRF for five years under the anti-terror laws.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) later followed up with raids on its premises in Mumbai on November 19.

According to the Home Ministry, Naik has allegedly made many provocative speeches and had engaged in terror propaganda.

The Maharashtra Police has also registered criminal cases against Naik for his alleged involvement in radicalisation of youths and luring them into terror activities, officials said.

He came under the scanner of the security agencies after Bangladeshi newspaper ‘Daily Star’ reported that one of the perpetrators of the July 1,2016 terror attack in Dhaka, Rohan Imtiaz, ran propaganda on Facebook in 2015 quoting Naik.

Last month, The Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued summons to Zakir Naik and the IRF under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The foundation had first come under the scanner after the terrorist responsible for Dhaka attack earlier this year, in an online post had said, that he was inspired by Naik’s speeches. (ANI)