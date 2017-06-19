Delhi High Court to hear Yogesh Mittal’s bail plea today over money laundering case

New Delhi, June 19: The Delhi High Court will hear the bail plea of arrested businessman Yogesh Mittal on Monday in connection with a money laundering case. The accused had allegedly converted demonetised notes into valid currency. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 6 arrested Mittal, who is a close associate of advocate Rohit Tandon.

Prior in February, the Enforcement Directorate had issued a temporary connection arrange appending portable and enduring properties worth Rs. 6, 84, 26,500 of Tandon, Kolkata-based representative Paras Mal Lodha and others in illegal tax avoidance case post demonetisation. An examination led so far has uncovered that post demonetisation, Lodha alongside others unlawfully traded demonetised money of Tandon and others into monetised frame on c a commission premise with the assistance of Suman, Amranjay Kumar, Atul Kumar Aggarwal, Manoj Kumar Aggarwal and others including Hawala administrators.

Lodha was held in Mumbai by the Enforcement Directorate after they recuperated tremendous reserve of new money notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 2,000 from a Delhi law office which had a place with supporter Tandon and Chennai-based businessperson Sekhar Reddy. Tandon has captured a year ago in December after the Crime Branch and Delhi Police had completed assaults at the workplace of his firm T&T Law and seized almost Rs 13.5 crore, of which Rs 2.6 crore was in new banknotes discharged after demonetization. (ANI)