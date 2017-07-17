Delhi High Court will continue to hear Najeeb Ahmad case today

New Delhi, July 17: The Delhi High Court will continue its hearing on Monday in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Najeeb Ahmad’s missing case. The case has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the crime branch of Delhi Police failed to trace the JNU student.

On June 29, the CBI declared reward of Rs. 10 lakh for information about the whereabouts of missing Najeeb Ahmed. He has been missing from the campus since October 16, 2016. The Delhi High Court handed over the case to the CBI after Najeeb’s mother, Fatima Nafees, approached it as the Delhi Police failed to trace him. The court directed the CBI that the case should be monitored by an officer not less than the rank of DIG and posted matter for hearing on July 17.

The Delhi Police had also declared a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information about the whereabouts of Najeeb.

The CBI registered First Information Report (FIR) in June and started an investigation. It is alleged that there was an altercation between Najeeb and the students affiliated to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on 14 October 2016. (ANI)