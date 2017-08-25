Delhi in festive spirits: Delhi Tourism all set to celebrate Ganesh Utsav at Dilli Haat

New Delhi, August 25: Keeping the age old traditional beliefs and festive spirits high, Delhi Tourism in association with M/S Sarvajanik Utsav Samiti is all set to celebrate the year’s most awaited 11 days-long Ganesh Utsav at its Dilli Haat, I.N.A. from August 25 to September 4, 2017.

Ganesh Utsav, also known as Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayak Chaturthi, is one of the prominent Hindu festivals observed during the Bhadrapada Month of Hindi calendar.

Following the traditional customs, the deity is welcomed in the homes with full fervour and enthusiasm among the people. The observations include chanting of Vedic hymns and Hindu texts followed by offering of Prasadas and Langars (a community lunch) by the people together.

The same festive mood can be witnessed at Delhi’s most happening hangout place, Dilli Haat, I.N.A. where the festivities will be kicked-off from August 25 in a colourful ceremony to mark the event. But, it doesn’t end here only as keeping the festive spirits high, the venue has been decorated and given a typical traditional ambience look with a temporary Lord Ganesha Temple built in the premises which will also hold daily prayers both in the morning and evening.

Adding more to the attraction of the visitors, the event will hold a plethora of varied colourful cultural shows and performances by the artists of various genres every evening, along with offering a perfect chance to every visitor to just relax their taste buds. The venue will also provide the visitors with the large number of variety of stalls to shop for their favourite handicrafts and outfits from.

