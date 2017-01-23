Delhi man arrested for allegedly raping his younger sister and molesting other sister

New Delhi,Jan 23: The Delhi police on Sunday nabbed a man for allegedly raping his younger sister for almost a year and also molesting his other sibling.

The accused was later identified as a 22-year-old who had been raping his 17-year-old sister and had also been molesting his 13-year-old sister since April in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area, police added.

Further disclosing the incident, a Delhi police official added that their father had died early and the mother was ill and bedridden.

Later the victims shared their ordeal with a friend who informed her father, an NGO worker. He went ahead and filed a report with the local area police station.

Following the report, the accused was booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), section 376 (rape) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).