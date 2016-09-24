Delhi : Man arrested for sending obscene pictures to girls

New Delhi, Sep 24 : A man has been arrested from the city for allegedly stalking girls and sending them their morphed obscene pictures on social networking sites, police said on Saturday.

Rajesh Gambhir, 29, a mobile phone vendor, was nabbed from his city residence and three mobiles full of obscene pictures of over 50 minor girls were seized by the police.

During the analysis of the data recovered from his mobile phones, morphed pictures of girls were found. The accused disclosed that he used to visit and save profile pictures of girls on Facebook.

“Using a mobile app, he used to add the faces of such girls on objectionable obscene female images and tormented them by sending their morphed objectionable pictures and vulgar, abusive messages through ‘WhatsApp’ and ‘Facebook’. He used to threaten the girls with dire consequences if they did not acceded to his demands,” Deputy Commissioner of police (north-west) Vijay Singh said.

According to the police, Gambhir was frustrated at not getting married which led him to stalk and blackmail the girls.

–IANS

