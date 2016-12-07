Delhi man caught being a necrophiliac arrested

NewDelhi,Dec7:A 28-year-old man was caught raping a woman’s dead body in New Delhi’s Sunlight Colony on Sunday. He has been arrested.

Reports have it that a passer-by on Ring Road saw the man raping a woman and alerted Sunlight Colony Police Station at around 3:45. Upon arrival, police caught the man in act and realised the woman was actually long dead.

The 28-year-old necrophiliac has been identified as a contractor named Anil Kumar.

Reports say Kumar has denied to have killed the woman, who is yet to be identified. He told the police that he had been intimate with her the day before he was caught as well. He claims she was alive then.

Police believe the woman, aged 25-30, was kept under incarceration and murdered by Kumar some time between late Saturday night and Sunday morning. They have also found Kumar’s clothes stained with her blood.

Preliminary investigation suggest she had been raped before murder. She seems to have been strangled to death, although her face bears wounds of being beaten with bricks.

Her body has been sent to AIIMS for postmortem tests. Noida and Faridabad police have been alerted to help identify her.

Police have filed a case for rape and murder