Delhi: Man commits suicide by jumping in front of train at Shahdara metro station

New Delhi [India], Feb. 16 (ANI): A 45-years old man committed suicide on Thursday by jumping in front of metro train at Shahdara metro station in New Delhi.

The deceased identified as Manoj Kumar, a resident of Shahdara, jumped off in front of Rithala-bound metro train at platform number 1 of the station.

The police have reached the spot and are trying to know the reason of suicide as they could not recover any suicide note from the incident spot.

The body of the deceased has been shifted to mortuary and inquest proceeding was initiated.

The metro services on the route were also disrupted following the incident. (ANI)