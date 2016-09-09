Delhi man dies after hit by train at Rajiv Chowk Metro station

NewDelhi,Sept9:The folly of not adhering to the constant exhortations at Delhi Metro stations to “stand behind the yellow line” had tragic consequences for Amit Talwar. The 34-year-old, impatiently waiting for a train, was a little too close to the track and was hit by a train at Rajiv Chowk station during rush hour.

Witnesses say that Talwar was thrown about 15 feet away and hit one of the metal barricades installed to keep commuters away from the track.

Talwar, a resident of Saket, was taken to Lady Hardinge Medical College by the Central Industrial Security Force and metro staff, but he had succumbed to his injuries by the time he reached the hospital.

“CCTV footage shows him entering the station at 8.41 am after buying a token. In the footage, he can be seen on Platform 2 near the tunnel where the train enters the station. Because he is leaning beyond the yellow line on the crowded peak-hour platform, his head is hit by a train. It seems he had little time to react when the train rushed in.”

BCCL

A security guard at the station, who witnessed the incident, said it could have been more disastrous had the girl standing next to Talwar not escaped falling in front of the train.

“The man was hit with such force by the train that he was flung at the girl, who also fell near the barricade. She was dragged to safety by some passengers and security guards,” he said.

The guard added, “I was standing about two coaches away from the spot. On hearing a loud thud and screams of people, I rushed to the area and found the man lying in a pool of blood. The train services had to be stopped for around 10 minutes to find out if others were affected. There was so much blood on the platform that the area had to be cordoned off and washed before reopening it for use.”

Sanjeev Rastogi

He did rue that while the security people on duty at the station kept requesting and directing commuters to follow safety instructions, including to keep a distance from the tracks, very people listened to them.

“Had the man been standing behind the yellow line as cautioned, he would have been safe,” the guard added.