Delhi man wanders with wife’s dead body for 5 hours in ambulance as landlord stops him from entering house

New Delhi,Sept13: With the advent of Chikungunya cases on the rise, there are some things that are turning worse for sure. Delhi has experienced this shocking incident where Chote Lal, a resident of Delhi’s Karkardooma wandered in an ambulance carrying the dead body of his wife. Later the body was kept in someone’s home with the police’s help and interference.

Chote Lal’s wife Anju was. According to him, the landlord and his wife didn’t allow Anu’s dead body to come inside the home after which Chote took her body back n the ambulance and roamed around in Delhi for five long hours.

As opposed to Chote Lal’s statement, the landlord Devendra said Chote Lal didn’t have any documents of his wife’s death that could prove that she died suffering from Chikungunya and was admitted in East Delhi’s Hedgewar Hospital where the doctors couldn’t save her from the dreadful disease. But what happened to her body after that is something very sad. After Anju’s death, Chote Lal took her body in the ambulance to the rented house where they were staying because of the disease. He added that they gave Rs2000 to him to keep the body in the mortuary and also they took responsibility of her cremation.

For quite some time, various parts of India have been experiencing problems of dreadful diseases but the question here is not the faulty system which was in Dana Majhi’s case but the lack of humanity which is much greater.