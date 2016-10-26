Delhi : Manipuri Ph D student student found dead in JNU hostel

New Delhi, Oct 26 : A Ph.D student was found dead in his hostel room in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased identified as J.R Philemon, resident of Manipur, was found dead students and security guards on Tuesday evening, when some students noticed foul smell coming from his room.

They forcefully opened the door and found him dead inside the room, police said.

“Philemon was residing in room no-171 of Brahmaputra Hostel and was not seen from last three days. Police was informed by security control room about his death” a Senior Police officer told IANS.

The case is being investigating, the officer added.

