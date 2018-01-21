Delhi mayor caught on cam saying ‘Don’t speak against the factory’

New Delhi, January 21: Mayor of North Delhi Preeti Aggarwal was caught on camera, cautioning the officials from speaking against the firecracker factory, where fire broke out on Saturday, as it was registered with them.

A massive fire broke out at a firecracker unit in outer Delhi’s Bawana industrial area, killing 17 people and injuring two on Saturday evening.

Aggarwal, who visited the spot to take stock of the situation, was heard telling officials before talking to ANI, “Is factory ki license humare paas hai, isliye kuch nai bolna. (The license of this factory is with us, so we should not speak against it.)

#WATCH: In the aftermath of Bawana factory fire, BJP leader & North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Preeti Aggarwal caught on cam telling her aide, ‘iss factory ki licensing hamare paas hai isliye hum kuch nahi bol sakte.’ The incident has claimed 17 lives. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/zXfVjNADl2 — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2018



The industrial area recorded three fires on Saturday – the first around 4 pm in a carpet manufacturing company in Sector 1, the second in the firecracker unit in Sector 5, and the third in Sector 3 at 7.30 pm.(ANI)