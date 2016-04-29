Delhi Metro likely to get power from Madhya Pradesh solar plant

Bhopal, Apr 29: Delhi, which is ranked among the most polluted cities, is expected to get Solar power from Madhya Pradesh starting next year to run its Metro trains.

“We are charting out the power purchase agreement to be signed between Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and developers of the world’s largest solar power plant of 750 MW coming up in the state’s Rewa district,” Madhya Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Department Principal Secretary Manu Shrivastava told ILT.

“We issued tenders for setting up the power project last month,” he said, adding that a meeting of bidders has already taken place on April 1 in Delhi.

“This meeting was also attended by DMRC Director (Electrical) AK Gupta,” he said.

Significantly, the development has come at a time when the Delhi government is struggling hard to reduce pollution in the national capital and has even introduced the ‘odd-even’ number scheme to limit vehicular traffic – a major pollutant.

MP will certainly supply power to DMRC and paper work in this regard is in the last stage, Shrivastava said adding that the solar power plant at Rewa would be commissioned possibly by June 2017.

The Solar Energy Corporation of India and Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam (MPUVN) have joined hands to facilitate setting up of the green power station, christened Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Project, on 1,500 hectares area at Bandwar region in Gudh tehsil of Rewa district, said Shrivastava, who is also the Managing Director of MPUVN.

“World Bank is going to give Rs 250 crore for the project,” he said.

Shrivastava said that the cost of the set up for 1 MW solar energy comes to around Rs 6 crore.

At present, the world’s largest solar power project – Ivanpah Solar Power Facility of 392 MW – is at Mojave deserts in California, United States, officials said.

In February 2014, Narendra Modi, as BJP’s prime ministerial candidate, had inaugurated Asia’s largest solar power project in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh.