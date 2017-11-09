Delhi Metro to add 186 extra train trips starting from today

New Delhi, November 9: The pollution levels are increasing in the city, the Delhi Metro decided to increase number of trains that is around by 186 on several routes on Thursday.

The public transporter announced on Wednesday that the decision to increase the trains was taken to facilitate travelling for a large number of passengers who want to give up private vehicles till the pollution abates.

At present, 426 train trips are running every day in Green Line that is from Inderlok/Kirti Nagar-Mundka will get increased by 108 trains taking the number to 546 trains. In the same way, Yellow Line that is from Huda City Centre-Samaypur Badli will see an increase of 22 trips from 679 to 701.

Around 36 extra train trips will be starting on Violet Line from Kashmere Gate-Escorts Mujeser, while Blue Line from Vaishali/Noida City Centre-Dwarka Sector 21 will see an addition of 20 trips.

The decision was taken after the National green Tribunal gave an order which in view of the deteriorating weather conditions asked the Delhi Metro to increase the frequency of trains and reduce fares till the situation improves.

The Metro trains would run nonstop from morning till late night throughout the year and so will need regular maintenance and checkups.

As the weather condition is very poor in the city, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation decided to implement this new plan with immediate effect from Wednesday afternoon which will result in an increase of approximately 80-90 trips.

According to reports, a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation spokesperson said that Delhi Metro would run 3,317 train trips from Thursday instead of 3,131 to provide increased capacity to the public in this weather.

The extra ticket operators, customer facilitation agents, CISF personnel are appointed in order to facilitate the passengers and their speedy frisking. A team of officers is appointed to monitor major stations for smooth traffic movement and monitoring of stations is also being done from the control room.