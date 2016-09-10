Delhi-Mumbai Talgo train final trial at 150 kmph

NEW DELHI,Sept10: To reduce the travel time between Delhi and Mumbai to less than 12 hours , the final trial run of Delhi-Mumbai Talgo train at 150 km per hour speed is slated to be on September 10 from here.

Spanish Talgo train is expected to start at 2.45 PM from New Delhi station tomorrow and scheduled to reach at Mumbai at 2.29 AM early morning next day, said a senior Railway Ministry official.

Talgo train with nine coaches aims to reach the destination in 11 hours and 44 minutes at 150 km per hour speed in its final trial.

Meanwhile, the Talgo train reached Mumbai yesterday 18 minutes late in its third trial.

Travelling 1,384 km stretch between New Delhi and Mumbai, the train at 140 km per hour speed reached 3.15 AM instead of scheduled arrival at 2.57 AM.

Talgo aims to reduce travel time between Delhi-Mumbai by four hours. Currently, the super-fast Rajdhani Express train takes around 16 hours between New Delhi and Mumbai.

Railways had conducted the first trial run of Talgo trains on the Bareilly-Moradabad stretch in Uttar Pradesh followed by the second trial run was conducted on the Palwal-Mathura section+ of the North-Central Railway.

The nine-coach Talgo train consists of two Executive Class cars, four Chair Cars, a cafeteria, a power car and a tail-end coach for staff and equipment.

Besides railway staff, technicians from Talgo are onboard during the trial.