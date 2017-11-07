Delhi-NCR envelopes in dense smog, visibility drops to fifty metres, residents skip morning walks

New Delhi, November 7: Heavy smog absorbed the national capital on Tuesday morning. With the increasing level of pollution and onset of winter season, the layer of smog over Delhi was so dense that visibility reduced to 50 meters.

There was heavy smog was seen on Monday evening as well with visibility dropping to 500 meters. The air quality has remained poor in the city for the past few days. The flights and train services are delayed.

The Real-time Air Quality Index showed the air quality as hazardous in most parts of the city. Fine particulate Matter PM 2.5 levels are alarmingly high.

According to sources, the visuals from Rajpath and India Gate shows that the visibility levels were very poor. The low visibility levels are a cause of trouble for the residents of the city. Many residents decided to skip their morning walks as the visibility was too low.

According to reports from a weather department official, the air quality is going to get worse in the coming days as the temperature gradually decreases. Doctors said that if being exposed for a long time to alarmingly poor level of air can cause serious problems in lungs.

As reported by India Today, Dr Sumit Singh a child specialist at Noida hospital said that the excessive pollutants can worsen conditions of simple cough and cold. So, it is advised not to be exposed to air for a long time. It would harm vulnerable people like kids and elderly ones. Pollution masks are strongly recommended.

The Delhiites should wear pollution masks with the increasing level of smog. Till now, mo steps are taken by the authorities to curb the pollution in the city. The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research forecast shows that air quality in the city will remain poor in the coming days.