Delhi not against app-based taxis: Kejriwal

New Delhi, April 20: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his government was not against taxi aggregators after online app-based cab operator Uber blamed his government for car shortage to serve commuters.

In a series of tweets, Kejriwal said: “We are not against taxi aggregators. We fully support them. They provide important service to people. But they will have to follow law.”

“Overcharging, diesel cars, drivers without license/badges n blackmailing by taxi aggregators won’t be allowed,” he tweeted.

On Monday, Kejriwal had warned of “strict action” in the wake of complaints of “surge pricing” by taxi operators, a technique used to hike the fares due to higher demand. The online app-based taxi services such as Uber and Ola suspended their surge pricing following the warning.

The demand for taxis has shot up in the capital on account of the odd-even traffic scheme that commenced on April 15 and will run till April 30.

Kejriwal has termed the surge pricing by taxi services as “daylight robbery” and blamed the companies for “openly blackmailing” the state government.

“Surge pricing is daylight robbery. No responsible govt can allow that,” Kejriwal tweeted.

“Some taxis saying they will not provide cab if they are not allowed to loot. This is open blackmailing n govt will not let that happen,” he said.

Delhi Transport Minister Gopal Rai had said that 18 taxis belonging to Ola and Uber were impounded for over-charging commuters on Monday.

On Tuesday, Uber ran a message: “Dear rider, if you are seeing no cars available or longer wait time, that’s because of suspension of surge. Surge ensures there is a car availability at all time.”