Delhi on high alert, suspects ISIS terrorists hiding in capital 

New Delhi, March 9: The National capital Delhi has been put on red alert as a massive terror attack has been predicted by the intelligence agencies in the country. During early hours of Wednesday, an ISIS suspect Saifullah was gunned down at his hide-out Thakurganj by the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) Lucknow. After the terrorist hunt in Lucknow and other places, the ISIS men present in the country are on the run and there are high chances for then to hide in Delhi. So, high security has been maintained in the national capital. Security has been also beefed up in the Parliament.

Before Saifullah was gunned down, a 12-hour-long operation was carried out to catch him alive. The ATS has used tear gas and chilly bomb to evacuate him from the hideout. But he never came out. Saifullah was killed during a gunfight with the police. Reportedly, Saifullah was a devout member of the Kanpur-Lucknow unit of IS’s module of Khorasan.

Intelligence and security agencies sounded a high alert in Delhi as the intelligence had reported that two ISIS Khorasan terrorists are hiding in the national capital. The two suspected terrorists are believed to be heavily armed with weapons or even explosives.

Parliament and all other important installations in the capital are now under high security. Security has been beefed up around the adjoining Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon. Reportedly, there are two terror suspects who are on the look out for creating trouble on Holi in Delhi and its neighbouring areas.

The intelligence report also says that the ISIS’s Khorasan module was planning to target three major places – a shrine in Barabanki, Varanasi and Sarnath.

The ATS had gone to apprehend Saifullah, based on some information from intelligence, who is suspected to have involvement in the blast in a train in Madhya Pradesh. When the police reached the house in Haji colony of Thakurganj area, he suddenly opened fire on the team.

Moreover, there are certain reports which claim that the National Capital could be the target for these ISIS terrorists who are on the run. Since the Parliamentary session is going to commence from March 9, security conditions have been tightened around the house premises in Delhi.

Earlier on December 13, 2001, militants from Lashkar-e-Taiba (Let) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) carried out an attack at the Parliament were they opened fire at the security personnel. There were nine terrorists who infiltrated the Parliament House in a car with Home Ministry and Parliament labels while more than 100 people, including major politicians, were inside the parliament building. This attack killed 14 people including five terrorists, six Delhi Police personnel, two Parliament Security Service personnel and a gardener.