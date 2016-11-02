Delhi Police again detains Rahul Gandhi, now taken to Mandir Marg police station

New Delhi, November 2: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi was detained again by Delhi Police after releasing him after detaing at police station for more than 70 minutes. Now he was taken to Mandir Marg police station.

Jyotiraditya Scindia also been detained along with him.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi was released after being detained by the police while trying to enter the RML Hospital here on Wednesday to meet the family of an ex-soldier who committed suicide.

