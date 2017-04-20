Delhi police and UP ATS arrests 3 ISIS suspects from Jalandhar, Mumbai and Bijnor.

New Delhi, April 20: The Delhi police Special cell on Thursday had arrested 3 ISIS suspects from Jalandhar, Mumbai and Bijnor, in a joint operation with Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad. Investigation is on.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad said it received information of a group being readied for terror activities.

“Special Cell Delhi Police, CI cell Andhra, Maha ATS Punjab and Bihar Police were involved in the operation,” it added.

Legal action would be taken based on evidence.

Meanwhile ADG (Law and Order) Daljeet Singh Choudhary told ANI, “Nine people from different locations were held by police. We have evidence against four such people, all are self motivated/radicalized; not in liaison with any group.”

He further said, “In the searches conducted, no incriminating evidence has been found as yet. But it can be called a possible criminal conspiracy.”

During the first week of April, agencies across the country have beefed up security while launching a manhunt for three ISIS terrorists. According to Indian Coast Guard, there was an information that three terror suspects might be trying to enter Mumbai via the coast. After that, the Worli Coast Guard sent a fax regarding the same to all city security agencies.

After the Coast Guard received the input, all the other agencies were looped in to work in tandem and find some relevant information that can lead to the three suspects. Along with Mumbai, all the coastal areas in the country were on alert. Senior Mumbai police officials have also gone tightlipped as the issue is sensitive in nature and needs to be neutralised before it becomes a threat.

The police insist that no agency, especially ATS, is taking it lightly since they have previously busted ISIS modules by arresting youth involved or in touch with known ISIS handlers.