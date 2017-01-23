Delhi police arrest BMW driver in Uber car accident at IIT Delhi flyover

New Delhi ,Jan 23:The police arrested the 24-year-old who was allegedly at the wheel and had fled the spot after the accident. The accused Shoaib Kohli is a resident of Panchsheel Park and works at a multinational company in Gurgaon.

Kohli was reportedly on his way to Vasant Vihar when he lost control of his car near Munirka and rammed into the WagonR ahead of him. (Sushil Kumar / HT PHOTO)

According to the police, Shoaib Kohli was driving the car which is registered in his mother’s name and bears a Chandigarh registration number. Kohli’s father worked with a leading private hospital in the administration department and is now retired. He was reportedly on his way to Vasant Vihar when he lost control of his car near Munirka and rammed into the WagonR car ahead of him.

According to eyewitnesses, the WagonR flung in the air on impact and skid for at least 50 metres before coming to a halt. The driver, Nazrul Islam, who was from West Bengal, sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.

“We have arrested the driver and will soon produce him in the court. A case of rash and negligent driving causing death has been registered against the driver of the BMW,” Ishwar Singh, DCP (South), said.