Delhi police award girl who fought back her mobile phone snatchers in Mayur Vihar

New Delhi, Jan 17:The Delhi Police has awarded a 22-year old girl who fought back her snatchers in East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area. The girl was on her to her college when biker borne assailants tried to snatch her phone on Sunday morning.

“The snacthers attempted to take her mobile phone. We arrested the snatchers out of which one is a juvenile. The accused is involved in five other cases of snacthing in the area,” said Deputy Commisioner of Police, East, Omvir Singh. The Delhi Police appreciated the effort of the woman and appealed all young girls and women to fight back.

“I was going to Janakpuri from Mayur Vihar phase 3 area when the bikers attacked me from behind. They tried to snatch my phone and I ran after them and pushed them. The duo lost their balance and one of them was intercepted with the help from the locals. The police was informed who then arrested the other person. I think all of us should fight back against criminals and help in making our society clean,” said the victim.

A case under appropriate sections has been registered. Further investigtaions are underway