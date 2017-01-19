Delhi Police detains PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss aftter staging protests outside PMO in support of Jallikattu

New Delhi, Jan 19: PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss was on Thursday detained by Delhi Police after he protested outside the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) here in support of Jallikattu.

The former Union Minister had sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for submitting a representation in favour of the popular bull-taming sport.

As the appointment was not given, Ramadoss sat on the road outside the PMO to protest.

In a tweet, Ramadoss said he was detained at the Tughlak Road police station.

Earlier, in a statement issued in Chennai, Ramadoss had said his party will hold Jallikattu on Republic Day on January 26 in case the Centre failed to promulgate an ordinance to facilitate the sport, which was banned by the Supreme Court in May 2014.

Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam met Prime Minister Modi in the morning in connection with the issue, amid widespread protests in Tamil Nadu in support of holding Jallikattu.

–IANS