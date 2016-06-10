Delhi Police foils attempt on Chhota Rajan’s life: Four arrested

New Delhi, June 10: Four persons have been arrested for allegedly hatching a plan to kill gangster Chhota Rajan, presently lodged in Tihar jail, at the behest of his arch rival and fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim’s confidant Chhota Shakeel.

The four alleged contract killers, identified as Robinson, Junaid, Yunus and Manish, were arrested on 3 June following which they were sent to police remand and interrogated for five days.

Later, they were produced in a court which sent them to judicial custody, a senior police official said on Friday.

“Investigation is underway,” Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Arvind Deep said.

Delhi Police’s Special Cell zeroed down on the four through telephone intercepts. The accused were in constant touch with Shakeel, police claimed.

Once identified, the four were picked up from their residences in Rohini in Outer Delhi, Seelampur in northeast Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida, the official said.

Police also claimed that they have recovered a pistol and live cartridges from possession of one of the accused.

They had allegedly planned to eliminate Rajan while the don was being taken to court for hearing.

The four accused are also lodged in Tihar jail, where Rajan is in a high-security ward, the official added.

Rajan (55), who was on the run for around 27 years, was arrested from Bali in Indonesia, based on a tip-off from Australian Federal Police, and brought to India in November last year.