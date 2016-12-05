Delhi police get in touch with US woman gang raped at five star hotel

New Delhi, Dec 5: Delhi Police is in touch with a US woman who was allegedly raped by a group of men at a five-star hotel here in April and she may come to India to join the probe.

The woman had alleged that she was raped by the men for two days. They also threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the matter to anybody.

“After the incident, the woman went back to the US without informing about the incident even to those accompanying her in the trip. Initially, she approached an NGO which sent an email about the incident to Delhi Police and yesterday she mailed her complaint to police.

“We are in touch with her and we are trying to convince her to come to India. She might come here but no date has been fixed for her visit,” said an officer privy to the probe.

Police suspected that the accused had targeted a couple of other women tourists, a source said.

Teams have been formed to nab the accused, one of whom is a hotel employee and his relative, the source said, adding that the accused even shot a video of the act and threatened her with making the clip public if she filed a complaint.