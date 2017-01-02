Delhi police head constable shoots himself outside SC premises

New Delhi, Jan 2: A head constable of Delhi Police allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver near gate G of the Supreme Court this morning, police sources said here.
They said the deceased head constable, identified as Chandpal, who was posted at the Apex Court, shot himself at around 0815 hrs. He had been posted at the Supreme Court since April, 2014.
Sources said the cause of the suicide was not known yet.

