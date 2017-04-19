Delhi police issues lookout notice against TTV Dinakaran

New Delhi, April 19: The crime branch of Delhi Police has issued a lookout notice against All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (Amma) deputy general secretary T T V Dinakaran.

Dinakaran was on Monday booked for allegedly trying to bribe an Election Commission official in a failed bid to obtain the coveted ‘two-leaves’ party symbol for his faction.

Concerned that he may try to escape, the cops have alerted all sea and air ports with his details, a Times of India report said.

On Monday, police had lodged a first information report against Dinakaran soon after arresting an alleged middleman who, according to police, was purportedly helping the AIADMK leader reach out to an unidentified official in the Election Commission in return for an astounding Rs 50 crore.

No arrest warrant has been issued against Dinakaran. But the police have in their custody Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the alleged middleman who was picked from a 5-star hotel in New Delhi on Sunday, a senior police official said.