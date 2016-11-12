Delhi police and paramilitary forces deployed to control rush at banks,ATMs

New Delhi,Nov12: The weekend saw even more rush and chaos outside bank branches and ATMs with cash-strapped people struggling to buy even daily items even as Delhi Police deployed more forces to maintain calm and warned of strict action against those trying to spread rumours on social media.

To manage anxious crowds, as many as 3,400 personnel of paramilitary and Delhi Police along with 200 quick reaction teams have been deployed at ATMs and banks across the national capital.

In addition to this, RAF jawans were also deployed at certain points to monitor the situation. Senior officers of Delhi Police were also present at important junctions to oversee the security arrangements. “The crowd is more since it’s a weekend and many people have an off today. The crowd is swelling by the hour,” a senior police officer said.

In Chandni Chowk, owing to a large crowd outside ATMs, rumour spread that there was a stampede in which four people were injured. Following the rumours, senior officials from the district also visited the area to calm the situation. Referring to the rumour, senior officers said they will come down strictly on people who spread rumours to create panic.

“There is no stampede outside any #Bank or #ATM in #ChandniChowk. Please don’t spread or come under the influence of any #Rumour ! We will also be taking cognisance of all social media accounts which are spreading #Rumours !! It’s an offence under section 505 of IPC. (sic)” said DCP (North) Madhur Verma, in a series of tweets.

“Don’t believe in #rumours! Situation is peaceful and people are cooperating. #CashRush #Bealert. Appeal to all to maintain peace and law and order when waiting in line at Bank! #Bealert #Besafe #CashRush #Alliswell,” tweeted Esha Pandey, additional DCP-I (North).

On Friday, rumours had spread about shortage of salt following which clashes also broke out in certain parts of Delhi and police officers took to social media to dispel rumours.