Delhi Police refuses to give more time to TTV Dinakaran

New Delhi, April 21: Delhi Police has refused to give more time to TTV Dinakaran in a bribery case.

Dinakaran tried to bribe the Election Commission to get the Two leaves symbol back, which was frozen by the EC.

The case has been filed against TTV Dinakaran for allegedly trying to bribe the Election Commission, keeping Sukesh Chandrashekhar as the middleman.

TTV Dinakaran asked the police for more time to appear in the case.

Sanjay Sherawat, Assistant Commissioner of Police in Delhi and his team is investigating the case.