Delhi police sub-inspector arrested on charges of raping a widow and her 15-year-old daughter repeatedly over the past three weeks and blackmailing them

GURUGRAM,June10: Just after three men, accused of raping a 19-year-old woman and killing her baby girl in Manesar, are put behind bars+ comes another shocker from Gurgaon.

A 23-year-old son of a Delhi police sub-inspector was arrested on Friday on charges of raping a widow and her 15-year-old daughter repeatedly over the past three weeks and blackmailing them into staying quiet by filming the acts. Police said they had found 10 such video clips on his cellphone, all shot inside the Gurgaon house where the 35-year-old woman lived with her daughter and 11-year-old son.

Ashish Kumar, who police said was a BA final-year student, was at the woman’s house when cops picked him up on Friday, alerted by a call from her that she gathered the courage to file a complaint after Kumar started targeting her daughter.

Police said he lives in Amar Colony in Delhi’s Gokalpur area and had started making frequent visits to the woman’s house after he chanced upon her at a market in Gurgaon’s Rajendra Park around 25 days ago.

The woman, who is from Uttarakhand, lost her husband last year and works in a private firm. Her daughter is in Class X of a government school.She told the police that Kumar and she had struck up a conversation when they met at the market. She had then given him her address as nothing suspicious struck her about Kumar, according to the police complaint she has filed. Then began the horror. Police said Kumar was booked under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and sections 4 and 12 of the POCSO Act.