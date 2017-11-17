Delhi pollution: NGT slams AAP govt, submit action plan within two weeks or court will impose fine of 5 lakh

New Delhi, November 17: The National Green Tribunal passed an order that the Delhi government must submit an action plan on pollution control within two weeks otherwise court will impose a fine of Rs 5 lakh.

The green panel further mentioned that why every time the Aam Admi Party government wait for instructions to shut down schools. Whenever the particulate matter 2.5 crosses 300 and PM 10 crosses 500, all schools should be shut down.

According to sources, the National Green Tribunal said that the traffic problem at Sarojini Nagar market must be solved. The multilevel 24/7 parking should be arranged. The Delhi government, New Delhi Municipal Council and Delhi police must cooperate and work together to solve the problems.

Since last month, the Air Quality Index was marked hazardously high to its peak levels from the first week of November. According to the instruction from the Delhi Environment Pollution Control Authority and the National Green Tribunal, various methods were adopted to reduce and prevent the pollution from increasing further.

During last week, all schools in Delhi were shut. Even people were warned from going outdoors as inhaling the toxic air might be so much harm. Despite the bad air quality, the schools were reopened on last Monday. A health emergency was declared by the Medical Department.

It was blamed that crop burning is the main reason for the blanket smog. It was reported that crop burning was being done in the adjoining states of Punjab and Haryana.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the air pollution levels hiked tremendously in Delhi. The environmental agencies consider this air is bad if inhaled even by healthy people. As surface wind would gain momentum, there may be some relief in the situation, informed the Pollution monitoring authorities.