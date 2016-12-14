Delhi Raids: Income Tax and Delhi Crime Branch seize Rs 3.25 crores in old notes

December 14, 2016 | By :
Happiness could be bought and money can bring happiness, study

New Delhi, Dec 14: Following a tip off, a joint action of the Income Tax and the Delhi Crime Branch was conducted in a hotel in Karol Bagh in Delhi, upon which the massive amount of Rs. 3. 25 crores was recovered in old notes.
Upon interrogation it was found that the money belongs to some Bombay based hawala operators, who have hired packaging specialists who pack these notes in such a manner that it was even undetectable by airport scanning machines.
These experts in packaging use a particular type of tape and wires which passes through X-ray also without being detected.Meanwhile, the IT Department has seized the cash and is analyzing the mobile details which allegedly contain details of lot of other hawala operators.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Dense fog engulfs Delhi as cold wave intensifies
Rashtriya Raksha Mahayagya: Red Fort in Delhi going to witness a Vedic yagya’ under BJP MP Maheish Girri
17 feared dead in fire at Delhi’s Bawana industrial area
Fresh election on cards in Delhi? AAP MLA feels so
Glanders disease scare: Delhi to ban entry and exit of horses, mules and donkeys
Two held with fake identities at IGI airport, case registered
Top