Delhi Raids: Income Tax and Delhi Crime Branch seize Rs 3.25 crores in old notes

New Delhi, Dec 14: Following a tip off, a joint action of the Income Tax and the Delhi Crime Branch was conducted in a hotel in Karol Bagh in Delhi, upon which the massive amount of Rs. 3. 25 crores was recovered in old notes.

Upon interrogation it was found that the money belongs to some Bombay based hawala operators, who have hired packaging specialists who pack these notes in such a manner that it was even undetectable by airport scanning machines.

These experts in packaging use a particular type of tape and wires which passes through X-ray also without being detected.Meanwhile, the IT Department has seized the cash and is analyzing the mobile details which allegedly contain details of lot of other hawala operators.