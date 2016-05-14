Delhi reels under heatwave ; mercury hovers at 43 degree

May 14, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, May 14:  Delhi reeled under a heatwave with the mercury soaring around 43 degree Celsius
for the second successive day today.
The rising trend in the thermometer is likely to continue giving Delhiites sweltering weather conditions in the
next week, weather office indicated.
The minimum temperature that was recorded at 27 degree C this morning is also likely to rise tomorrow.
This has reduced the humidity level that oscillated between 45 and 37 per cent, the weatherman said.

