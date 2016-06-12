Delhi restaurant denies street kids service, Manish Sisodia orders probe

New Delhi, June 12 : The Delhi government on Sunday ordered a probe after a woman alleged that some underprivileged children in the city were denied service at a Connaught Place restaurant where she had taken them to dine and celebrate the birthday of her husband.

An angry Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said it was a “typical colonial mindset and cannot be tolerated”.

“I have asked district magistrate New Delhi to enquire and report within 24 hours,” Sisodia tweeted.

Sisodia also threatened to cancel the license of the restaurant if the allegations were found to be true. “We will not let the restaurant work like this.”

The probe order comes after Sonali Shetty said she had taken a few street children to the restaurant in Delhi’s Connaught Place to celebrate her husband’s birthday.

She alleged that the restaurant manager asked her and the children to leave as they cannot be served at the eatery.

Shetty protested the alleged discrimination on Saturday and was on a sit-in outside the restaurant.

Attempts to speak to restaurant officials failed as repeated telephone calls to the eatery and its office were unanswered.