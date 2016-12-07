Delhi: Robbery at Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s residence

New Delhi, Dec 07: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday filed a complaint regarding a burglary at his home, which happened in the early hours on November 29.

An FIR has been lodged by the Delhi police under IPC section 380/457 (burglary) at Tughlak Road police station.

Several valuable items including costly idols were stolen from his Delhi residence at Lodhi Estate in the well-guarded Lutyen Zone.

According to Tharoor’s complaint, the thieves climbed the wall of his official residence and entered his personal office after breaking the front door. He was given the Gandhi glasses by the Prime Minister for his involvement in the Swachh Bharat campaign.

An antique of Nataraja idol, 12 small Ganesha idols, ten small Hanuman idols, Twelve 32 GB pen drives and an internet dongle were stolen.

Following the incident, personnel from the Tughlak Road police station and the special staff reached the spot.

Police are yet to identify the accused. Investigation is going on.

