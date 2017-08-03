Delhi Sikh Gurdwara serving the protesting TN farmers ,daily langar in Jantar Mantar for over three months

New Delhi,August3:Over 100 farmers fled from their villages in Tamil Nadu and arrived in Delhi to stage a protest with the skulls of the people who committed suicide. Life is tough for the Tamil Nadu farmers who are demanding that the Centre announce a drought relief package and loan waiver for peasants from the state. To lend a hand to the helpless souls, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has opened their kitchen to the farmers who have been in Jantar Mantar for over three months.

Volunteers from the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara are lending a hand to help them by serving the farmers daily langar so that no one has to sleep empty stomach. When asked about the initiative taken by them, Manjit Singh, President of DSGMC told NDTV, “These protesters at Jantar Mantar come from far places. Neither do they know the language nor where to go to eat. So we deliver langar food twice a day to them. We would have provided them accommodation too but they haven’t asked for that service yet.”

The gurudwara’s langar lunch includes a full diet with chapatis, dal, sabzi and kheer and it is served to around 10,000 visitors everyday at regular intervals. “We initially took the same food for the farmers but soon realised they prefer rice over chapatis. So now we send some rice too. After all, this is Guru ka Langar and we don’t discriminate. Some consider it our allegiance to their protest but no, we are just serving those who seek Guru’s help,” Singh added.

Moreover, as the farmers have no shelter, a tent located at the Jantar Mantar lane has been home to them for more than two months now.