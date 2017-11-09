Delhi smog: Odd-even car scheme likely to begin from November 13

NGT asks all concerned states to provide workable solution for stubble burning Photo: Twitter

New Delhi, November 9: The city transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday that the odd-even car scheme would be carried out in Delhi for a five-day period starting from November 13.

In the odd-even scheme, vehicles with the registration number ending with an even number are allowed on roads on an even date while those ending in an odd number are allowed on odd dates. The scheme was earlier enforced in Delhi twice in 2016.

Chief Minister Arvinf Kejriwal said that if the need arises, the decision on Odd-Even formula will be taken by today or tomorrow. Arvind Kejriwal said that from mid-October to mid-November, the whole northern India becomes a gas chamber, not just Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal further mentioned that the high increase in Particulate Molecules levels in Delhi are not only because of local reasons but the crop burning problem is also rsponsible for worsening air quality.

The people and Government of Delhi are ready to take all steps but these steps will not be enough until a solution to crop burning is found. Arvind Kejriwal added that until the  state governments do not find any solutions to crop burning, it will not stop. If the central govt, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana government unite toogether and put an end to politics, a solution can be found.

A dew days ago, the Indian Medical Association declared a public health emergency and alerted people not to go out from their homes.

