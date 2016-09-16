Delhi suffers, AAP Minister Sisodia holidays in Finland

NewDelhi,Sept16:The national capital is reeling under a health crisis with the death toll due to the recent outbreak of vector-borne diseases rising to 25. However, the second in charge in the national capital has been spotted at Helsinki in Finland. TIMES NOW has accessed exclusive pictures of the Deputy Chief Minister ManishSisodia at tourist hotspots abroad.

The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister is not scheduled to return till September 18, as he is in Finland on the premise of attending an educational conference in the European country.

Manish Sisodia left for Helsinki on September 12, a day after the first Chikungunya death was reported in the national capital. Since then, the health crisis in Delhi has worsened, with hospitals struggling to accommodate the rising number of patients – TIMES NOW’s investigation has revealed that dogs are inside hospital premises, patients are sharing single beds, and the ailing and aging are being made to suffer on the floors outside hospitals.

At a time when the Chief Minister of Delhi is on medical leave, and the national capital is suffering, the question is whether the Aam Aadmi Party will ask the Delhi Number 2 to return immediately.

Meanwhile, other ministers including Gopal Rai and Imran Hussain are also absent from Delhi. The Environment and Food Minister Imran is in Saudi Arabia for the annual Haj pilgrimage while Rural Development Minister Gopal Rai is in Chhattisgarh, campaigning for AAP. He is expected to return only after September 20.

The incident had drawn sharp criticism from the opposition. BJP’s Nalin Kohli said, “This is shocking. It is unacceptable. It is a fraud on the people & mandate of Delhi. In the name of the aam aadmi they are gallivanting to exotic places of the globe. They have all the money to waste of the public exchequer.”

Should Delhi Deputy Chief Minister return to New Delhi?