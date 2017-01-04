Delhi teen gang-raped inside public toilet and case registered against juveniles under POCSO Act

New Delhi , Jan. 4: The Delhi Police on Wednesday apprehended two juveniles for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl inside a public toilet at a transit camp in Anand Parbat on December 31 last year.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

The incident took place when the girl was going to a nearby shop to buy groceries and had stopped at the public toilet.

She said that the youth entered the toilet and raped her. They then threatened her and told her not to inform anyone about the incident.

The girl, whose family relocated here from Kathputli Colony after the recent demolition, went back to her tent and stayed quiet. However, her mother came to know of it when she complained of pain in the abdomen.

She was taken for a medical examination where doctors confirmed that she was sexually assaulted. (ANI)