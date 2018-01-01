Delhi to witness dense fog for three more days

Delhi to witness dense fog for three more days.

New Delhi, Jan 1: The head of the National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC), K Sathi Devi, on Monday said the national capital region would continue to witness dense fog for three more days.

Speaking to ANI, the NWFC chief said, “Many states of India are observing dense fog. Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh experienced heavy fog yesterday. We are expecting this fog to continue for three more days. The temperature can go down because of fog.”

She further said that the cold wave would also continue for two more days.

The cold wave continued to grip Northern India, as a dense blanket of fog engulfed several states including national capital on Day One of 2018, affecting the flight and train service in Delhi and nearby places. (ANI)

