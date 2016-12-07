Delhi topper runs pillar to post to get gold medal from university

NewDelhi,Dec7:A Delhi University topper has been running pillar to post for the last one year to get her gold medal from the university. Pratichi Majumdar, 25, scored 999 out of 1,600 in her M A Sociology exams in 2014. But the gold medal, awarded during the convocation in 2015, went to a student who scored 977 and came in fourth.

According to Delhi University’s examination branch, the Sociology department sent the results of MA students in two batches. The names of three students, including Majumdar, who made it to the top three, were mentioned in the second list.

“The error occurred at the University department level as they were the ones who tabulated the result and released the second list after a gap of 45 days. By then, the names of the toppers had been notified and the medals, given out. When we got the complaint from the student and the department, we started looking into it. The problem is that the certificate and the gold medal has already been given out to one student. It’s not fair to take it back now, neither is it fair to keep the other student waiting. We are looking for a solution. To my knowledge, this has never happened at DU,” said a senior examination branch official.

Vinay Gupta, the dean of the examination branch, said they are looking into the issue. For Majumdar, the wait has been a long one. It was in January this year that she realised the gold medal has been awarded to someone else.

“My friends told me that another student, who stood fourth, had received the medal during the convocation. I was not even aware that the convocation took place in 2015. I wrote to the department head in January this year and was told that the matter will be taken up with the university,” said Majumdar, who is pursuing her PhD from JNU. On November 1, her father also wrote to the V-C to look into the matter. He has now filed an RTI application to find out if any action has been taken.