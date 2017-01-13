Delhi Transport Corporation told the Supreme Court that it has vacated the Millennium Bus Depot

New Delhi, Jan 13: The that was constructed for parking buses during the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

The court was also told that the depot has been handed over to Delhi government’s Transport Department.

The DTC Chief General Manager told the bench of Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud that DTC has vacated the Millennium Bus Depot and now it is being used for parking cluster buses by the Delhi government.

Millennium Depot had generated a lot of controversy as it is stated to be located on the bed of the Yamuna river.

The court said that the site of Millennium Deport cannot be used for any other purpose.

As DTC told the court that it has exited from Millennium Depot, the court was told on behalf of a senior official of the Delhi government that they too would shift cluster buses and vacate the place by February 4.

Taking on record an undertaking given on behalf of the Delhi government, the bench said that the Transport Department of Delhi government would be bound by the undertaking given before the court.

With Millennium Depot finally cleared of the buses, the court noted that the issue on whether Millennium Deport is located on riverbed of Yamuna river is still pending consideration by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

As and when the matter is adjudicated, it would be possible to determine whether master plan could be modified or not to accommodate the deport.

The court said whether Millennium Deport is on riverbed or flood plains and whether Delhi Development Authority can alter the master plan are issues left open for a future date.

–IANS