Delhi turns into gas chamber: Schools shut down, over 49 Trains delayed, 14 rescheduled

New Delhi, November 18: The pollution in Delhi has again increased in this winter, leaving people grasping for breath. Due to pollution in the city. Around 49 trains were delayed, 14 rescheduled and one cancelled in Delhi on Saturday morning due to low visibility. The schools are also shut down temporarily due to smog and pollution.

49 trains delayed, 14 rescheduled and one cancelled: Visuals from New #Delhi Railway Station #Pollution pic.twitter.com/1cq0W4oOnS — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2017

There is dense smog and pollution in the city from past one month. In some parts of the city, pollution levels fall under unhealthy category of the Air Quality Index. Due to the dense smog and pollution in the city, the authorities were forced to take emergency measures. The schools were shut down, children and older people were told to stay indoors.

In Delhi and in other parts of National Capital Region received rain early on Saturday. The rain not only brought the temperature down but also helped in clearing some of the pollution laving people to breathe fresh air. It is also expected that the rain will lessen the smog.

According to sources, the rains caused Particulate Matter 2.5 particles to drop down to 152 and Particulate Matter 10 to drop down to 240.

This early morning rains came just a day after Gurgaon witnessed rainfall. The residents in the city were able to breathe easy on Friday after weeks of severe air pollution. The air quality was better yesterday.

The Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said that the ministry was regularly looking at the issue of air pollution control in the city. Harsh Vardhan added that the Central Pollution Control Board also called a meeting with the implementing agencies to review the actions being taken for better air quality in the Delhi-National Capital Region.