Delhi University to introduce separate cut-offs for Kashmiri Migrants

New Delhi, June 1: In a first, Delhi University will have separate cut-offs for Kashmiri Migrants for which the

varsity has a five percent supernumerary quota. Also for the first time, Kashmiri students from outside

Delhi and Jammu will also be entitled for the quota.

“So far the university used to announce cut-offs list for five categories including General, OBC, SC, ST and PWD. However, from this year there will be separate cut-off for Kashmiri migrants too,” a senior university official said.

“Also Kashmiris from outside Delhi and Jammu will be eligible for admissions under the five percent supernumerary quota,” he added.

A concession of maximum 10 percent in the last cut-off list for the general category candidates is also extended to the candidates under the Kashmiri migrants category for admissions to various courses (Reservation not applicable for courses requiring entrance test).

Candidates are required to fulfill the minimum eligible criteria prescribed by the university and are required to submit the certificate of registration as a Kashmiri migrant, proof of property in Kashmir and proof of current residence in Delhi along with their applications, apart from other regular documents.

Admission through this quota does not take place with the general admissions process, since this quota is ‘over and above’ other reserved categories of the university.

Admissions to over 60,000 seats in various undergraduate courses began today. For the first the Delhi University has gone online for the entire process. The registrations will continue till 19 June and the first cut-off list will be announced on 27 June.