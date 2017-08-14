Delhi University’s Hindu College sends showcause notices to 15 students for locking up principal and staff

New Delhi,August14:Delhi University’s Hindu College has sent showcause notices to 15 students for “deliberately locking all gates of the college during office hours”, leaving the principal and staff “stranded”, on August 10. Students were protesting against the high fee of the women’s hostel, which is currently Rs 90,000 per year. “At 4.30 pm on August 10, you were found indulging in the act of deliberately locking all the gates of the college building from outside during office hours, thereby leaving several staff members and the principal stranded for several hours. You are required to show cause why disciplinary action should not be initiated for your gross misconduct. Your reply to the notice should be submitted to the AO office by Saturday, August 12, 2 pm,” said the notice signed by Principal Anju Srivastava.

Speaking to The Sunday Express, she said, “We were stranded for about three hours. Protests have been going on and we have no problem with it. But they can’t hold the college in such a situation. We have certain rules and regulations. If they follow them, it’s fine. If they violate it, obviously the disciplinary committee will take action.”

Saurabh Sagar, one of the students who got the notice, said they had sent their replies saying the allegations were “false and baseless”. “The college said officials were stranded for hours, but nothing like that happened. We were just protesting against the hostel fee hike. In fact, gates were locked to prevent us from going inside,” he said.

In a statement, activist group Pinjra Tod said, “Students have been sitting outside for the last two days demanding a meeting with the principal… But she has been unwilling to meet them. The administration has also called up parents of protesting students and demanded explanations (for the protest).”