In Delhi, woman alleges gang rape in moving car

NEW DELHI, JUNE 11: A 23-year-old woman has alleged that she was abducted and gang raped in a moving car and then dropped near a flyover in southeast Delhi’s Sunlight Colony, not very far from Delhi Police headquarters, in the wee hours on Saturday.

In her complaint, the woman said that she had gone to an eatery in Nizamuddin area when the three accused approached her and asked her to come along with them in their car. When she refused, they forced her inside the vehicle and drove away, a police official said.

The woman alleged when she resisted the attempts of the trio to molest her, they gang-raped her inside the moving car.