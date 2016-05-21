Delhi woman harassed in bus

Muzaffarnagar, May 21 : A woman from Delhi was allegedly harassed by a helper of a roadways bus when she was travelling to Dehradun, police said today.

The woman, a resident of West Patel Nagar in Delhi, was yesterday travelling to Dehradun when the accused, Samerjit Singh, started harassing her, they said.

The victim called and informed the police control room about the harassment, police said, on receiving information, a police team intercepted the bus and arrested the accused.

A case was registered against Singh, they said.