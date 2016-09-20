Delhi woman stabbed to death by paramour then commits suicide

New Delhi,Sept20:A 32-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her paramour who then committed suicide in southwest Delhi’s Inderpuri area, police said today. Lakshmi was stabbed by her paramour Sanjay (30) last night in Inderpuri’s JJ Colony, a police officer said.

The woman knew Sanjay before her marriage and the two were in a relationship, the officer said, adding that their affair continued even after her marriage.

In the past few days, Lakshmi had snapped ties with Sanjay and started avoiding him which had enraged him, the officer said.

He confronted her yesterday while she was returning to her home and they had a heated argument. In a fit of rage,

Sanjay first slit his wrist with a knife and then stabbed Lakshmi multiple times and inflicted more injuries on himself, said the officer.

Lakshmi was declared brought dead by the doctors at the hospital while Sanjay succumbed to his injuries today, police said. Lakshmi was married to Manoj for the last 13 years and had two kids while Sanjay was a bachelor.