Delhi women crushed to death with stone in public park in Mangolpuri

New Delhi, Jan 31: In a gruesome act, a woman was allegedly crushed to death with a stone in a public park in Mangolpuri area of the national capital last night.

The deceased has been identified 30-year-old Aarti, who tied the nuptial knot a month ago.

According to reports, Aarti’s body was found in a public park in block C of Mangolpuri around at around 8.30 p.m.

Reportedly, the police got a phone call from an unknown number claiming to be Aarti’s husband, who said that he allegedly killed her and was coming to the police station to surrender. The police reached the spot following the call and recovered the body.

According to reports, a big stone with blood all over it was lying close to the body.

Prima facie, it appears that Aarti’s face had been crushed with the stone. Aarti’s husband is absconding. (ANI)